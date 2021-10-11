Participants in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday raised more than $18,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Go Getters was the top fundraising team at this year’s event, raising more than $4,600.
Around 100 people participated in the Meadville Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.