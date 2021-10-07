Meadville residents are invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Diamond Park.
“Our Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are about the community and we are looking forward to seeing our friends and families back in-person this year,” said Jenn Brownlee, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association's Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “These Walk to End Alzheimer’s events help provide for education programs, care and support and research towards a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
Saturday's event — with registration at 8:30 a.m. and opening ceremony and walk at 9:30 — will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
• To register: Visit alz.org/walk.