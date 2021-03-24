CONNEAUT LAKE — The Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake is sponsoring a walk and original spring hat contest for the community on April 3 at Fireman’s Beach.
Lineup is at 3 p.m. near the pump house/boat launch. Everyone sporting an Easter bonnet will walk to Ice House Park, around the circle, and return to the beach for hat judging. Judging of the original spring hats will be conducted for the following grade groups: preschool and kindergarten; first and second; third and fourth; fifth and sixth; seventh, eighth and ninth; and 10th through adult. Refreshments will be provided by local churches at the pavilion.
The Conneaut Lake Pride Committee is furnishing prizes to be distributed by the Easter Bunny.
The event will be preceded by an Easter egg hunt, sponsored by High Street Community Church, starting at 1.
Everyone must wear a mask and social distance.
The event will conclude by 4:30.