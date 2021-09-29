More than 100 Pennsylvanians died last year as a result of being victims of domestic violence, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
This Thursday, Women's Services is asking the public to come out and help spread the word about domestic violence and let those experiencing it know help is available.
The annual awareness walk, which kicks off October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, starts at 4:30 p.m. in Diamond Park. Attendees will hear speeches from survivors of domestic violence and take part in a 1-mile walk around the city.
This is the 11th year of the walk, according to Women's Services Shelter Manager Patricia Prince. The theme for this year's walk is "Awareness+Action=Social Change," which is the same as last year.
Prince said the two speakers for this year's walk are women who have come "very far" in their healing from domestic violence. The recovery from such a traumatic experience is something Women's Services is hoping to highlight at the event.
"I want to focus a little on that rather than strictly focusing on the bad part of their life," Prince said. "I want people to see how they've come out of it and excelled."
As part of the event, a recognition will be held for Clay Doolittle, a former Cambridge Springs police officer who was a major help in the life of one of the speakers. Michelle Littler and Thasia Lunger, the speakers from last year, will also talk at this year's walk, with the former even donating some of her photography to be raffled off as a fundraiser.
The mile walked by participants is symbolic and meant to encourage them to "go that extra mile" to help someone. A major part of the event is to bring a feeling of safety to those dealing with domestic violence and encourage them to come forward to report what is being done to them.
"It's important for us to make people aware that they don't have to live behind closed doors anymore," Prince said. "It's not an acceptable act."
Bruce Harlan, executive director of Women's Services, said domestic violence has become worse in recent times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people more isolated from friends and family, and kids not going to school as often.
"The whole pandemic is really set up to make everything worse when it comes to domestic violence," he said.
Harlan said Women's Services has seen its shelters fill up and is reporting an increasing number of people seeking protection orders.
Women's Services has a dual role, according to Harlan. The first is responding to the needs of victims, while the second is working toward social change.
The walk, as well as other awareness activities, is aimed toward the latter.
"Domestic violence is a preventable crime and it requires education and awareness, I think, to really bring the numbers down," he said.
Harlan said many victims of domestic violence "suffer in silence," and having a public event can serve as a reminder that there are people out there who understand what they're going through.
It was a feeling like that which inspired Littler to share her own story of domestic violence at last year's walk.
"I believe women are for the most part scared," Littler said, "and when they see women speaking out and being believed, they're more likely to share their experience as well."
Littler hopes to turn her "very evil, horrible event" into something positive for other women, encouraging them to get justice for what what was done to them.
The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served by Kristen's Kookies, and T-shirts will be available for participants made by Timeless Creations Screen Printing & Vinyl Graphics, a Guys Mills company.
The walk will start going south down Main Street. Walkers will move onto Poplar Street and then to Park Avenue. From Park Avenue, the walk will go up Walnut Street back to Diamond Park.
