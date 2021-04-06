Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Name: Marjorie R. Wagner
Age: 32
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 110 pounds
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Blue
Wanted for: The defendant has two active bench warrants: one for failing to appear for a pre-trial conference, and one domestic relations bench warrant. Original charges include a felony count of contraband/controlled substance to a confined person, and a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance.
If you have any information, call 333-7411, extension 5963. Callers may remain anonymous.