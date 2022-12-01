Time is almost up for French Creek’s reign as the state’s River of the Year.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced Wednesday that the public is invited to again vote online for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year, choosing from among four waterways nominated throughout the state.
The Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River and Susquehanna River-North Branch are the nominations for the 2023 River of the Year. Nominations were based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee is voted 2023 River of the Year.
French Creek beat out the Monongahela River, Catawissa Creek and Connoquenessing Creek to earn 2022 honors.
In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR).
The public can vote for a favorite state waterway through 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
“We are excited to once again kick off the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers. “As we all continue to spend more time outdoors and deepen our appreciation for the beautiful natural resources of Pennsylvania, the annual River of the Year voting process is a fun way to rally behind and support your favorite waterway.”
After a waterway is chosen for the annual honor, local groups implement a year-round slate of activities and events to celebrate the river, including a paddling trip, or sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.
POWR and DCNR also work with local organizations to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the River of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.