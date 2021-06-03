Official tabulation of all votes from May 18 primary is complete, but the results won't be made final until the Crawford County Board of Elections votes to certify them.
Tabulators signed off on results Wednesday and they went on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online. More than 1,200 ballots that had to be hand counted plus 24 provisional ballots countywide were added to totals during official tabulation. The 1,200 hand-counted ballots were those that could not be run through the county’s high-speed electronic scanner, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the election board.
A link to a full listing of election results is available on the front page of the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
The results are on display for the next five days as required by state law. Any challenges to the results would have to be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by Monday. The election board will reconvene at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Commissioners Office to certify the results.
The number in the races below reflect the addition of any hand counted or provisional ballots.
In Meadville's mayoral race on the Democratic Party ballot, challenger Jaime Kinder received 752 votes to 378 for incumbent H. LeRoy Stearns.
There was no candidate for mayor on the Republican Party ballot. Stearns did receive the most write-in votes with 84, while Kinder received 15 and 30 other votes were scattered among various other write-ins. However, a minimum of 100 is needed to be on the ballot for the general election in November.
In the Meadville City Council race for nomination for two seats, on the Democratic Party ballot Gretchen Myers was first with 800 votes, Jack Harkless second with 637, Andrew Herbstritt third with 380, and incumbent Sean Donahue fourth with 340.
On the Republican ballot, James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner were the only two candidates with Roha receiving 719 votes and Bittner 637 and 41 other write-ins scattered among other candidates.
In a countywide race for clerk of courts, on the Republican ballot incumbent Patricia Wetherbee received 5,335 votes beating challenger Roan Hunter’s 3,715.
There was no candidate on the Democratic ballot, but Wetherbee received the most write-in votes with 77 followed by Hunter with 66 and 57 other write-in votes scattered among other candidates. However, a minimum of 100 is needed to be on the ballot in November.
Two other countywide races only had a single candidate.
Francis J. Schultz was lone candidate both on the Democratic and Republican ballots for an open judgeship on the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Candidates for a judicial post are permitted to cross-file to seek both party nominations.
Schultz, a Republican and the county’s district attorney, received 8,708 votes on the Republican ballot and 4,145 votes on the Democratic ballot.
Christine Krzysiak was the lone candidate on the Republican ballot for county treasurer with no candidate on the Democratic ballot.
Krzysiak, the current treasurer, received 8,830 Republican votes and the most write-in votes on the Democratic ballot with 55. Christopher Seeley, a Democrat and an elected county auditor, received the second most Democratic write-in votes for treasurer with 11 and there were 69 Democratic write-ins scattered among other candidates.
There were three other magisterial district judge races, but with only a single candidate on the ballot for each. Each of the candidates cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations.
Samuel Pendolino of the Meadville area received 1,318 Democratic votes and 1,542 Republican votes. He is an incumbent seeking renomination of the magisterial district judgeship he holds in Meadville and West Mead Township.
Adam Stallard of the Linesville area received 1,064 Democratic votes and 2,215 Republican vote. Stallard, an attorney, is seeking nomination for the magisterial district judge post in western Crawford County which is becoming vacant as Rita Marwood chose not to seek another term.
Amy Nicols of the Titusville area received 928 Democratic votes and 2,914 Republican votes. She is an incumbent seeking renomination for the magisterial district judgeship she holds in eastern Crawford County.
In races for area school boards, candidates were permitted to cross-file to have their names appear on both party ballots.
In Conneaut School District, candidates are elected by attendance area.
In Conneaut Region 1, which is the Linesville area, Ashlee Luke received 157 votes while Ryan E. Klink received 155 votes on Democratic ballot for the single four-year term on the ballot. On the Republican ballot, Klink has 260 votes to Luke’s 171 and Lyle David Schaef’s 138 votes.
In Conneaut Region 2, which is the Conneautville and Springboro areas, nominations for two four-year terms were on the ballot. On the Democratic ballot, Dorothy Luckock had 223 votes followed by Nicole Mead with 197 and Chole Loose with 108. On the Republican ballot, Luckock has 408 votes followed by John Burnham with 407, Mead with 385 and Loose with 101. Luckock and Burnham are incumbents.
In Conneaut Region 3, which is the Conneaut Lake area, Adam Horne was the only name on both party ballots for the one four-year term. On the Democratic side, Horne received 312 votes and on the Republican side, he received 660 votes
In Crawford Central School District, there were five candidates seeking one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Jan Feleppa has 1,404 votes followed by Holly Chatman with 1,400, Elyse Palmer with 1,396, Ryan Pickering with 1,244 and Benjamin Bargar, fifth with 1,029. Feleppa is the lone incumbent.
On the Republican ballot, Feleppa has 1,968, followed by Chatman with 1,702, Palmer with 1,607, Pickering with 1,590 and Bargar fifth with 1,442.
In PENNCREST School District, six candidates were seeking one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Theresa Jean Croll has 798 votes followed by Mathew A. Vogt with 577, Robert Gulick with 563, Brian Lynch with 490, Robert H. Johnston Jr. with 431 and Ronald C. Kope sixth with 407.
On the Republican ballot, Vogt has 1,916 votes, Croll with 1,615, Lynch with 1,492, Johnston with 1,474, Gulick with 1,257 and Kope sixth with 1,207.
Gulick, Johnston and Lynch are incumbents.
In the race for Vernon Township supervisor, there were four Republicans vying for one of two six-year terms. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot and no candidate got the minimum of 100 write-ins needed to appear on the ballot in November.
On the Republican ballot, David Stone has 442 votes, Donald Maloney with 332, Chad Kaltenbaugh with 213 and Joseph Baiera fourth with 191. Maloney and Baiera are incumbent supervisors.
There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot and no write-in got the minimum of 100 votes needed to appear on the ballot in November.
