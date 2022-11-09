Voter turnout in Crawford County was more than 58 percent in Tuesday’s midterm election.
Unofficial totals have voter turnout in the county at 58.29 percent with 30,893 out of 53,003 registered voters casting ballots.
Out of the county’s 68 precincts, Athens Township had the highest voter turnout at 70.56 percent with 290 out of 411 registered voters casting ballots.
Cambridge Township was second highest with 70.27 percent as 676 out of 962 registered voters cast ballots. Randolph Township was third at 69.70 percent as 704 out of 1,010 registered voters voted.
The turnout topped the figure for the last midterm elections in 2018. Countywide local voter turnout then was 56.04 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.