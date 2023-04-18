There only are two weeks to register to vote or change current voter registration and be eligible to vote in the May 16 primary election.
The last day to register or make changes to current registration is May 1. Registration may be done in person at the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A person also may register to vote online at vote.pa.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9 — either in person at the office or online at vote.pa.gov. However, a completed mail-in or absentee application must be received at the county office by 5 p.m. May 9.
Whether voting by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, the completed ballot must at the county office by 8 p.m. May 16.
Ballots postmarked by that time — but not yet received — do not count.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.