LINESVILLE — The vote on whether to grant the superintendent a performance-based bonus triggered debate at Wednesday's voting meeting of Conneaut School Board.
Board members Theressa Miller and John Burnham both announced opposition to granting Superintendent Jarrin Sperry a $2,500 bonus as a result of his annual evaluation. The bonus is part of Sperry's contract with the district and, according to board President Dorothy Luckock, is required by the state.
When Miller initially said she would be voting against the measure, board Vice President Jamie Hornstein asked whether she took part in the evaluation process. Miller said she didn't because whenever she raised issues in the past during the evaluation, she felt they were not addressed.
"I will continue to vote no and I will continue to not support Jarrin," Miller said.
Burnham, meanwhile, said he didn't "believe in bonuses period" and said Sperry is "paid enough."
According to Business Manager Greg Mayle, Sperry's salary is $141,095 a year.
When the vote was cast, the final tally was 6-2 with Burnham and Miller both voting no. Board member Kathy Klink was absent from the meeting and did not cast a vote.
Following the vote, board members GW Hall and Tim McQuiston spoke in Sperry's defense.
"I feel that this district was led well this year compared to the districts near us," Hall said. "This was a year like no other and I feel we did well."
McQuiston said he seconded Hall's comments and mentioned that Sperry does not keep his bonus, but rather donates it. Sperry told the Tribune that he's always donated his bonus to the Eagles Foundation for the Superintendent's Scholarship.
