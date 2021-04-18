topical featured
Obituaries
Arnell L. Huson, 57, of Saegertown, passed away, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
Lewis A. Wagner, 84 of Cochranton, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Grove in Greenville, following a brief illness. Born, April 18, 1936 in Wayne Township, he was the son of Glenn E. and Frances Rath Wagner. On June 22, 1956 he eloped with Janet Free and for 64 years they were happily ma…