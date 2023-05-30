The Crawford County Board of Elections resumes public adjudication of write-in votes from mail-in and absentee ballots from the primary election today.
Adjudication, a review of a write-in to determine voter intent, resumes at 9 a.m. in the assembly room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
As of Friday, the board had completed adjudication of nearly all the Democratic Party mail-in and absentee write-in ballots, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
Also, adjudication Republican Party mail-in and absentee write-in ballots from 46 of the 68 county's precincts had been completed as of Friday.
Additionally on Friday, the alternate tabulators officially appointed by the Board of Elections has completed counts of ballots that were hand count, provisional, emergency and military, Soff said.
