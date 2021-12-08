A Linesville woman has been named the winner of a first-of-its-kind award recognizing an individual whose efforts have increased agricultural literacy among Pennsylvania students.
Cathy Vorisek, Crawford County Farm Bureau board member and co-owner of Vorisek’s Backyard Bee Farm LLC, was presented with the 2021 Partnership in Agricultural Literacy Award during the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s 71st Annual Meeting in Hershey last month. The award is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get it or not,” Vorisek said shortly after the presentation. “I was really excited about it. I was buzzing all over the place.”
Vorisek is a Pennsylvania-certified educator; an active teacher in the Mobile Ag Education Science Lab program; and a regular participant in Ag Literacy Week, which features volunteers from the agricultural community reading books in local classrooms and sharing their own experiences with farming.
Vorisek is by now such a familiar figure in classrooms across the county that students often refer to her as the “Bee Lady” — a fact that Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert noted in presenting the award. The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation is an educational charitable organization supported by the bureau.
“Cathy is well known to her students and really connects with kids in an educational setting,” Ebert said. “Her upbeat, positive attitude that she brings to the classroom really gets kids excited to learn about agriculture’s role in their daily lives.”
Vorisek’s contributions to agricultural education extend beyond the classroom. She has presented workshops on beekeeping at local, state and regional meetings, and has also demonstrated honey extraction and swarm removal while connecting with the public in the honey display area at the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Vorisek said she sees the impact of her teaching when former students approach her and ask her how they can get started in farming.
“Basically, for me, it’s the education, the importance of farming,” she said.
Hundreds of farmers from across the state attended Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s 71st Annual Meeting at the Hershey Lodge in mid-November, where they set organization policy on issues affecting farms and rural families.
You can watch
Cathy Vorisek, winner of the first Partnership in Agricultural Literacy Award, was profiled in a short video by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation that can be seen online at vimeo.com/647349788.