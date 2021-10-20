Following up on its inaugural iteration last year, the Voodoo Brewing Co. Harvest Market will make its return to the brewery's Bessemer Street property this Saturday and Sunday.
According to Matthew Hass, general manager and events coordinator for Voodoo, close to 40 vendors will be attending the market this year. This is roughly double what the market had in 2020 when it first occurred.
"Compared to last year, we're just going to have a lot more vendors," Hass said.
The market was started as a way to give local vendors an event to attend when so many others had been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voodoo followed it up with a Spring Market, and the idea seems to have picked up in popularity.
"When we hosted the Spring Market, that was kind of still in a heightened period of the pandemic, but because of our outdoor space, we still had a pretty good turnout," Hass said.
The Bessemer Street property, also known as The Compound, features multiple outdoor pavilions, providing coverage for the vendors and shoppers alike while allowing for safe social distancing. Hass said The Compound is the "perfect space" for the market.
In terms of vendors attending this year, a wide variety is expected to attend including jewelry makers, woodworkers, baked goods sellers and candy stands.
Hass said a vendor who sold potted bonsai trees who was a "big hit" at the Spring Market will be returning for this year's Harvest Market. He also said Voodoo is expecting many people to attend to get a start on early holiday shopping.
Voodoo has seen growth from each market in terms of vendor participation, Hass said, a result of positive word of mouth spreading about the event. The brewery hopes to continue holding the markets and fill even more of the space at The Compound.
"We would definitely love to see an event that just fills up our space completely," Hass said, "because even with 40 to 50 vendors, we just have so much space we could probably do even more."
Voodoo will also be serving food and beverages. The brewery's beer, cocktails and alcoholic slushies will be available, while its pizzas will be served for hungry shoppers.
There will also be a vendor serving free coffee for those wanting a non-alcoholic beverage, Hass said.
Voodoo is allowing for vendors to still sign up through the end of the day Thursday. Any last-minute vendors wishing to attend can register by emailing admin@voodoobrewery.com.
Entry to the market is free and parking is available at The Compound. It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The event was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was moved due to rain.
