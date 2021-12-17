Mixing fun times and good causes is the goal of Voodoo Brewing Co.'s inaugural Community Day event, taking place Saturday at the company's Arch Street location.
Beginning at noon, Voodoo Brewery will collect supply donations for three local charities at their Arch Street pub. In addition to the supplies, a portion of the revenue generated by the pub for that day will be split amongst the three non-profits.
The three participating charities are Crawford County Humane Society, Center for Family Services' food pantry and Toys for Tots. The Humane Society will be accepting donations of canned dog and cat food, collars, rawhide chews and other similar pet supplies. The food pantry will take in canned goods and non-perishable food items, while Toys for Tots will accept children's toys, books, board games and other fun items for kids.
Matt Hass, general manager and events coordinator for Voodoo, said Community Day was something the Voodoo staff have thought about doing for a while now, and just felt like December, a season of giving, would be an ideal time to hold it.
"This is kind of an experimental thing for us," Hass said. "We haven't done something like this."
The three non-profits picked for the inaugural event were chosen due to the wide variety of charitable fields they cover. Toys for Tots in particular, Hass said, "seemed like a no-brainer since it's the Christmas season."
Should the event prove popular, Voodoo hopes to turn Community Day into an annual occurrence, with other charities potentially getting involved in the future or having an extended donation period.
To help promote donations, Voodoo will be holding several fun events throughout the day. Everyone who donates will be put into a raffle for some prizes from the brewing company, and the whole event will be capped off with an ugly sweater holiday party at 6 p.m.
At the party, Voodoo will serve holiday-themed beer, cocktails and food, with plenty of season-appropriate decorations going up as well. There also will be live music by a local "heavy blues band," Hard Luck Story.
In addition, locally made artwork will be displayed in the pub's upstairs lounge. Voodoo rolled out its art gallery earlier this December and it has proved to be successful enough to have the brewery keep it going.
Community Day at Voodoo will run from noon to 11 p.m. The pub is located at 215 Arch St.
