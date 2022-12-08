VERNON TOWNSHIP — Young people played a major role in packing snacks, personal hygiene products and other items into Christmas packages for deployed military personnel Tuesday night at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52.
Close to 20 students were among the approximately 55 volunteers who filled 150 boxes for the troops.
Izzy Heimbrook, 9, a fourth-grader at West End Elementary School, was excited to be part of the project. She had saved her birthday money and allowance, totaling $40, and purchased hand sanitizers and similar items for the troops.
Before the packing started, Izzy said she used her money to buy the things because she appreciates the troops.
At the packing, each volunteer takes an empty box and then goes along tables filled with goodies and chooses which ones to use to fill the box, then places the box on another table for volunteers to tape closed.
After completing her first box, Izzy said she enjoyed packing the boxes too, noting she followed the directions to select the things the troops would want to receive.
Evan Lucas, a member of Boy Scout Troop 228 of Conneaut Lake, was another student participating. He and other scouts participated last year also.
He said he likes giving back to the troops to “help them get through the hard times.”
The tables were full of donated items — thanks in part to huge collections done by Conneaut Valley Elementary School and Conneaut Lake Middle School (CLMS).
Yvonne Medrick, a teacher at CLMS, was there with some of the students. She said Phil Davis and other members of Post 52 go to the school for a Veterans Day program and the Student Council conducts a big drive for donations. She said it is a schoolwide project with the classes competing to see who can collect the most.
The year CLMS collected 20 huge boxes for the troops.
Watching the packing, Davis praised the efforts of the two schools. “If it wasn’t for all the stuff the schools brought, we wouldn’t have been able to send these boxes tonight,” he said.
Post 52’s Project Support Our Troops has been sending boxes to the troops since December 2000.
Boxes this year are going to troops in Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Africa, Germany and Spain, plus to ships and undisclosed locations known only by a service address, according to Laurie Davis, who, with Kim Lengling, chairs the project.
This year the troops got two boxes — one filled with the usual items and one filled with holiday decorations, including small artificial trees to give them a taste of Christmas while away from home.
Laurie Davis said this year’s numbers were the lowest ever because they don’t have the names of some service members. She pointed out that some families don’t want to give names because they send boxes themselves.
But, she said, the boxes from the community remind them someone other than their family cares too and appreciates the sacrifices they are making.
“It makes a great difference,” she added.
Jim Lucas, a Troop 228 committee member, said community service is emphasized to the scouts who have participated in the project since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbara Kunselman, Izzy’s mother, knows how much the troops appreciate the boxes since her older son received boxes when he was deployed. “He loved them,” she said.
Kunselman said while her son had family support, some of the troops don’t have that and the gifts make a difference.
The family sat next to Lengling at the Meadville Halloween Parade and talked about Project Support Our Troops. That’s when Izzy decided to make her own contribution.
“We are so proud of her,” Kunselman said of her daughter’s sacrifices for the troops.
Before each packing, volunteers form a circle and hold hands as Lengling prays and then reminds each person to fill the box tightly, leaving no air space.
Most importantly, she said, fill the box with prayer and lots of love.
Watching the packing, it was clear the love was being shared not only with the troops, but also each other, as older volunteers helped new or younger volunteers with the first round of packing. By the second round, the students quickly had learned and were filling each box completely.
After about 35 minutes, the boxes were all packed, waiting to be taped shut.
But the students weren’t done. They followed the example of the regular volunteers and helped clean up before they left.
While the post sends special Christmas boxes, they don’t forget the troops the rest of the year.
Each month, volunteers pack boxes for about 50 service members.
Laurie Davis said the troops might not “need” the snacks and other items, but they do “need” community support.
The boxes are tangible reminders of that, she said.
After the packing was complete, all the donated items were nearly gone, so more donations will be needed for the next packing in January on a date to be announced.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome at the packing each month. Donations of items or money for shipping are always welcome as the post continues the effort to remind the troops that people still remember they are away from home, serving their country.
• More information: Visit Post 52’s Facebook page or website at Post52.com.
