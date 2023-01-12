CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Revitalization Economic and Tourism Expansion (CREATE) was the brainchild of Carl Archacki, who left the area for several years and came back to his hometown during retirement. When he returned, he attended a Cambridge Springs Borough Council meeting and asked, “What’s new and improved?”
CREATE was then “created” by Archacki and a group of residents in the midst of a Placemaking effort to revitalize the town, add cultural events, and make it more appealing to business and tourism.
“CREATE supports Placemaking projects and will continue to work on achieving Placemaking initiatives,” Archacki said, pointing out one initiative common to both is improving the playground equipment at the Firemen’s Carnival Grounds.
Archacki, with help from CREATE Treasurer Sandy Pude, applied for and received nonprofit status and has IRS approval.
CREATE’s address is the Cambridge Springs Borough Building, 161 Carringer St., but borough council does not have any influence on CREATE’s organizational structure.
“We are a complete different entity from the borough, even though we have the same address,” Archacki said. “Our whole concept is, any money we obtain through grants and donations is to be used for our specific goals and purposes.”
Attorney Lisa Youngs was instrumental in the formation of CREATE’s bylaws and Harrisburg nonprofit approval. Certified public accountant Rick Clayton helped CREATE achieve its 501©(3) status that ensures all donations from businesses, organizations and individuals are tax deductible.
CREATE is overseen by a board of directors: Archacki, president; Carolyn Hall, vice president; Pude, treasurer; Marci Dickson, secretary; and directors Robyn Kleppick, Angel Schulz and Delores Hale. There are also several volunteers.
Because CREATE is volunteer based, helpers are welcome to assist with the four current CREATE standing committees: marketing, fundraising, grant writing, and research and development.
“Currently, we are most in need of volunteer, pro-bono grant writers to help us research and find grants to develop the Carnival Grounds for youth improvement, plus other initiatives,” Archacki said. “Also, CREATE needs an experienced volunteer or volunteers to develop and maintain a new website. Additionally, we need a dedicated volunteer or volunteers to regularly update our Facebook page, Create Cambridge Springs.”
Anyone who has questions or is interested in volunteering in any capacity is asked to contact Archacki at (804) 396-5428 or info@CREATEcambridge.com.
