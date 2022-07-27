Volunteers are needed for Meadville’s newly formed Environmental Advisory Committee and for the Market Authority, the city announced Tuesday.
Meadville City Council gave final approval to create the committee at its meeting last week. The seven-member body will advise council on implementation of the climate action plan adopted last month. Members will serve three-year terms and can be city residents, property owners or taxpayers. Term lengths for the initial group of members will likely be staggered, according to previous council discussions, so that two or three expire each year.
The Market Authority, which oversees the Meadville Market House, needs one additional volunteer to fill a vacant seat on the seven-member board. The five-year term associated with the seat expires on Jan. 1.
The committe and the authority are among 16 “ABC” bodies — authorities, boards, commissions and committees — maintained by the city, all of them staffed by volunteers who are appointed by City Council. Some, such as Meadville Area Sewer Authority and Meadville Area Recreation Authority, include members appointed by other municipalities.
Those interested in applying to one of the vacancies should complete an application and return it to the City Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Applications can be found online at cityofmeadville.org/abcs or can be obtained at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
