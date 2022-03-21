CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Sondra Fitch can be found every Tuesday at the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society museum where she has volunteered as a docent for the past 20 years.
“I love it. I love history,” she said of why she volunteers so much. “I like to meet people who come in and what catches their eye.”
She got involved when her golf partner of 30 years, Rose Smith, suggested it. “Come up, you will like it,” she told her.
She was right. Fitch said some people who stop are “looking for something special.” Others use the research for genealogy (she said the society has a large genealogy center). Although people can’t take the books out of the museum, they can use them there.
She noted when she got involved, the museum was on the second floor of the borough building; borough offices were on the first floor.
Although she is a docent, she also has served as secretary-treasurer for the past five to 10 years.
Although the heritage society is her main volunteer work now, Fitch also was active in the Cambridge Springs Parent-Teacher Organization and was with the former Cambridge Area Volunteer Ambulance Service (CAVAS) for 12 years. Another friend, Donna Kingsley, got her involved with CAVAS; she was the dispatcher.
“She kept bugging me,” Fitch said. Recalling Kingsley’s words, “Just do the transports (of people to hospitals),” she said. Fitch finally said yes and before long, she was heavily involved — doing much more than transports. “I look the classes for EMT (emergency medical technician) and passed,” she recalled. After 10 years, she ran the calls for 10 years and then took a position on the board. After CAVAS disbanded, Fitch began employment at the Riverside Inn.
“I loved the place,” she said. “Just walking into the building was wonderful,” she added, as she remembered the scents of the building.
Although not a volunteer job, Fitch also served the community as a member of the Cambridge Township Board of Elections. She did that for 49 years before she and the judge of elections and others on the board decided they had worked long enough.
She laughs as she recalls somebody asking why they didn’t serve for one more year — to make it an even 50 years.
“Why?” she responded, noting there was no special recognition of anything for 50 years.
Asked why volunteering is important, Fitch said, “Somebody has to do it. It’s a mindset. You don’t have to get paid to do things.”
She voiced some concern about the future, noting many of the younger generation aren’t interested in volunteering. She said some are very busy with jobs and families, but others aren’t and wondered why some don’t want to work or volunteer.
Although she now is 80 years old, she has no plans to quit. “I love it,” she said of her volunteer work.
For Fitch, that love is why she works with no pay. “I don’t expect pay,” she said.
For her, the satisfaction she gets from her volunteer work is enough pay.