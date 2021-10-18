Chris Seeley is one of the three Crawford County auditors, but in his spare time he is involved in a little bit of everything — from politics to drama to service clubs.
Although the auditor job is a paying one, all the rest of his resume is as a volunteer. And, he is a busy one.
Seeley joined the Rotary Club of Meadville in May of 2013, right after becoming an auditor. He has been secretary since 2013 and secretary-treasurer since July 2016. He said two of his dearest friends in the Meadville community, Joe Galbo and Lowell Hepler, are both Rotarians and he had a favorable view of the organization before joining. He said once he learned more about the local and global service components of what Rotary had to offer, there was no "question that it might be a great fit."
His love of theater brought him to involvement with the Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) where he has been treasurer since July 2018.
"Our area has a very rich arts atmosphere, and I think that it is vital that these institutions receive steady support. Although I step on stage from time to time as a performer, I tend to gravitate to more behind-the-scenes administrative roles. There are lots of very capable local stage personalities, but it can be difficult to find and retain individuals to tend to the quiet work of operations. I take every opportunity to support not only MCT, but the Academy Theatre and French Creek Community Theatre when possible," he said.
Since about 2014, he regularly returns to his alma mater, Allegheny College, to play with the wind symphony as a volunteer community player. He additionally plays with the volunteer Concert Band of Northwest Pennsylvania in Edinboro.
His volunteer service isn't just limited to the social group and arts, however. He also is a member of the Greendale Cemetery Association, having served as treasurer from October 2017 to this past March, and secretary from March to the present.
Masonic activities also take up some of Seeley's spare time. He has been a member of Pine Masonic Lodge in Linesville since 2008. He has served as master of the lodge and president, and has been secretary-treasurer since 2014.
He also is a member of the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie, the Valley of the Erie Scottish Rite, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon, among others.
"My Masonic activities are deeply important to me, especially my involvement in my lodge in Linesville. I have built lifelong friendships with individuals I never would have otherwise met," he said.
Seeley also serves on Linesville Borough Planning Commission. He joined in 2010 and currently is the vice chair.
"Since my time as mayor, I have firmly believed that Linesville's best days are ahead of it," he said.
His involvement in politics led to his membership on the Crawford County and Pennsylvania Democratic committees, having served at the county level from 2005 to the present, and the state from 2010 to 2014 and then again in 2018 and to the present.
In 2018, he was recruited by Armendia Dixon to chair the advisory committee of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program at Meadville Area Middle School.
This body offers guidance, scrutiny, and a certain element of logistical assistance to the mentoring program staff and volunteers. "Although my background is not in education outside of my own, we have been able to build a balanced board of multiple backgrounds and unique perspectives to assist the program in its continued growth and adaptation to the ever-changing terrain of education," he said.
On a a professional level, he is a member of the State Association of County Auditors and has served on the executive board since 2014.
Not one to sit idle, Seeley's newest adventure is being a member of the Crawford County Industrial Development Authority, which he just joined in September.
"While my background is largely in government and nonprofit finance and management, I hope to use this opportunity to learn more about private-sector industrial concerns," he said. "I will bring to bear what assistance I can best offer, but it is my intention to do a great deal of listening to and analyzing this somewhat-new field of experience to me."