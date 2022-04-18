Sandy Eldridge’s passion is flower gardening. So when she and her husband moved back home to Crawford County in 2011, it seemed only natural that she would get involved in the Conneaut Lake Garden Club.
“I like giving back to my community,” she said of her volunteer work, adding she likes to make improvements for people to enjoy. “It (the garden club) was a great opportunity to share with other people.”
She enjoys meeting people and sharing their experiences and knowledge while also doing something for the community.
She said the members talked about different projects and one was the “PennDOT garden” at the intersection of routes 6 and 285. The club contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and adopted the garden as a beautification project in 2013.
Eldridge said it was a joint effort as the club got approval from Conneaut Lake Borough Council and some members helped with the initial work. Many people had spoken about the beauty of the flowers in Mary DeArment Park (coming into Meadville by Channellock). She said those flowers are annuals that require water. “We did not have water,” she said of an issue with the Conneaut Lake garden. Noting they had to get a water source, the club worked with council and the Holy Ground Thrift Store at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Roman Catholic Church, which is adjacent to the garden. Council members and other volunteers dug the trenches and put in pipe to have water piped to the garden from the thrift store. Thus, the garden now has annuals as well.
In 2017, it was named a Community Garden by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in partnership with the garden club. Eldridge said it was nice to see people have an idea and work together to achieve the project and “give back to the community.”
“It’s nice working with people — both men and women,” she said. They are all from different backgrounds and have different experiences and expertise to share. “It is a way to get to know other people,” she said, noting the club has grown from “30 or so” in 2011 to today’s membership of 68. Members do everything from attending programs to planting flowers to helping with the annual plant sale.
Regarding the plant sale, proceeds from the annual event benefit the club’s scholarship program which is marking its 15th anniversary. A scholarship is awarded to a student from Conneaut Area Senior High from applications received and reviewed by a committee. The plant sale is held on Memorial Day at Livingston’s Meat Market. Eldridge praised the owners of the business for allowing them to use the parking lot for the sale.
While flower gardening is her passion, Eldridge also is involved in other activities.
She said when the couple returned to Crawford County, she got involved in the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee, which was comprised of “long-standing” members of the community. Citing the accomplishments of the committee, Eldridge said she is “tickled pink to be part of it.” One example is the work at Fireman’s Beach where people can “skip, run, walk or be in a wheelchair,” and enjoy the walkway and the beach.
As things progressed, the idea for an Ice House Festival came up; Eldridge loved the idea and became involved. She is head of the festival which is now in its seventh year. Initially, the festival was held in February, but last year it was moved to December and Eldridge said it has worked well. People like the idea of a December festival that coincides with Santa coming to town and the Trees of Lights lining the banks all around Conneaut Lake. In addition, the Barbara J has tours to view the trees.
Before she came back home, Eldridge worked for 30 years in the human resources division of the U.S. Army. It was those connections that allowed her to use her experience to bring music to Conneaut Lake as well. She recalled she wanted to bring the Marine Corps Band here after hearing them at Westminster College. She made contacts from her former position and, although the Marine Corps Band wasn’t available because of scheduling, she was able to get the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Band which presented concerts at Ice House Park.
She said she learned the Army’s theme of “lead by example” while serving in the Army.
She tries to follow that theme in her everyday life as a volunteer. She hopes people will become involved as well — be it the garden club or something that interests them to help the community.
“I’m proud and pleased I’m able to do things,” she said, adding she has the “energy, health and time to devote to it. It’s a lot of fun.”