Linda Astor of Vernon Township is a retired educator, having been employed with the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit for years as a special needs educator. As such, she worked in many schools helping students with special needs, especially autistic children.
It wasn’t part of her job, but she volunteered with The Arc of Crawford County as well — again helping children and their parents.
Although retired for working, she didn’t quit volunteering.
She said she has been on the Arc board “forever,” noting it has been at least 25 years. She began before her first son was born, which was about 40 years ago. She said when the children were smaller, she didn’t volunteer as much because of time constraints, but said overall it has been at least 25 years of helping out there. At one point, she was “temporary executive director,” when there was a short-term vacancy.
She gave a lot of praise to the current director, Mark Weindorf.
Astor isn’t one to seek recognition, noting she “likes to volunteer,” but added, “I just don’t volunteer as much as others.” She did agree to talk about her work in order to encourage others to get involved.
As a teacher, she developed a good rapport with students, and some now are adults enrolled in the Arc program. Some remembered her from their school days.
She also is involved with the Kiwanis Club. She and another woman, Sue, became involved in the coat drive the Kiwanis held. She said the two of them went and purchased coats to distribute and the “guys reimbursed us,” referring to the male members of the club.
When the Kiwanis Club held races at Tamarack Lake on Labor Day, she helped with that activity as well.
She also volunteers with the Kiwanis Club annual pancake day and October Fest. She enjoys it all.
She said “years ago” Kiwanis purchased a double-wide trailer and placed it at Forest Green where day care was held. It was active until COVID-19 hit. The club also provided clothing at Christmas for families with pre-kindergarten children and held Christmas parties and distributed gifts. After the pandemic hit and the parties were not able to be held, Kiwanis provided $100 gift certificates to families with pre-K children.
She added she also “helps Dick” her husband with events at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, where he serves on the board. She is following her husband’s example as she said when he was superintendent of Conneaut School District, he often donated items and volunteered.
Astor also volunteers at the Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA). She became involved with its Head Start program as an educator to give input for programs. “The FCCA has spent a lot of time and done so much with children,” she said, giving high praise to the organization.
Astor’s passion is children, and she loves doing what she can to help them.
But she also loves her community.
“I love it, especially now that I am retired,” she said of her volunteer service. “I now can do more.”
“I often wonder why more people don’t (volunteer),” she said. She asked why one “would not want to make the community better.”
She is not one to stay idle, laughing that when she’s on vacation, she is thinking of something she can do. “I hate sitting around. I want to go and volunteer and do something. I like volunteering with kids,” she said of her reasons for her many years of service to the kids and the community.
Her love is evident in not only what she has done, but in her voice as she talks about helping children — be it in Kiwanis projects, FCCA or the Arc of Crawford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.