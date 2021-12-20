VERNON TOWNSHIP — Toni Smith Linn is carrying on a family tradition that started about 70 years ago.
She is spending her time and talents at the Kerrtown Community Center (KCC) where she volunteers many, many hours of her time.
She is either working at a special event — such as a Christmas party or Easter party, baking goods for the events, or soliciting gifts and money to pay for the festivities.
Linn said she started helping at the community center as a teen when her parents joined others to form the KCC. It was before the days of cellphones and computers and the center ran a summer playground program and other events for children. They held bingo to raise funds for such things as a Christmas party or camping for kids. Her dad worked the bingo and Toni helped to clean up the building after the game was over.
The first year the Christmas party was attended by 20 kids, who received a $5 gift, a hot dog and chips.
"My childhood revolved around the building," she said.
When she was a teen, a Teens Club was formed and the kids did all kinds of "neat stuff" such as trips to the beach and Conneaut Lake Park, and crafts. The teens held bake sales and car washes to fund their dances. She was treasurer.
As life moved on, the center expanded its activities to hold Easter parties, Halloween parties and more. She and others provided more than 16,000 eggs for the Easter party — an indication of how big the activities have grown.
The Christmas party for underprivileged children grew from 20 kids to 50. The price of the main gift went to $20 and today, it is between $60 and $70 and the number is up to 80 kids. The party includes many things, including smaller gifts in addition to the main gift.
But the center is more than parties. It also has gotten involved in helping kids wherever the need is there. She recalls going to a department store and buying coats for 50 kids.
Center volunteers take between 50 and 100 kids to purchase shoes for them. She remembers a 9-year-old boy whom she took to get shoes. Asked his size, he told her to get a bigger size because they were too small, and his toes were curled under and they hurt. "It was the saddest thing ever," she said. She was so upset to hear this. She also purchased him school clothes as well and he was so excited about the clothes that he hugged her, saying now he won't be bullied at school any more.
"This little boy is the reason I continue to fight for the kids," she said.
Linn notes she is joined by about 30 other people who conduct the various programs, including her three daughters. She said they may not have liked it at times and was certain at times she put the center before them, but they understood.
In addition to the children, the center also assists families in need — such as ones who have lost their home to a fire or a family with a member suffering from cancer. The center has also donated to the men's shelter, the fire department and the Ernst Trail.
Linn said she will continue to do what she can even though at 51 years of age, her knees hurt sometimes. She did give up running bingo after 20 years in January of 2020, but still works at all the other activities.
Asked why she continues to devote so much time and talents, she said, "The main reason I cannot quit is because of my dad and how much he cared about it." Even though he has passed away, "I cannot quit until my girls are ready to take over so they can keep up all the programs we have started and kept going all these years."
"I only hope and pray my girls and the rest of the members will continue to carry on everything we have built and the members before us have built and care about the kids as much as I do," she added.