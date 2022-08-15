SPARTANSBURG — Kelsey Bova is described by a Spartansburg woman as the “person to go to” when somebody needs something done.
Her volunteer service includes helping everything from dogs and cats to humans in need of medical help or a family who lost a home in a fire, even helping her boyfriend with his service on a local board.
She enjoys her volunteer work.
For starters, she is an emergency medical technician (EMT) and a firefighter with the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service. She joined about three years ago after learning the community was in need of volunteers. She said she had always been interested so decided to take the EMT class and, after being certified, joined the department.
Volunteering was nothing new to her. She has been assisting the ANNA (Association for Needy and Neglected Animals) Shelter as well as Critter Company, helping with animals in need of rescue. She graduated from college with a degree in animal science and business management. Following graduation, she worked as an animal control officer in Virginia.
After moving back home, she said, she discovered a “huge need” for somebody to help people who could no longer take care of their pets or help with rescue or stray animals. She said this is a big need even now, noting she volunteers with the ANNA Shelter and, since January alone, has helped with 75 dogs needing rescued. Asked why she helps, she said, “I felt the desire to step into the role,” noting there are a “lot of reasons” people can no longer take care of their pets. Her paying job is working in her parents’ hardware store. She has become so well known for her help with animals, she said, that people will take dogs to the store or to her home. She recalled one man took his dog to the store and asked her to remove a tick from it — so, of course, she did.
Her boyfriend, Tyler, is on the Clear Lake Authority and she said she helps him when she can.
Bova said she “does whatever people need help with in the area. If I see a need, I just help out.” For example, she said if there is a house fire and a family needs assistance, she will help to organize a drive for clothing, household items or whatever.
“I like the idea of living in a community of people when somebody needs something, people respond. We care and help the community,” she said of volunteers.
“It’s important to live in a community that that’s (volunteering) a big part of it. Living in a community that cares.”
She chuckled when asked if she agrees with the description that she is the “go-to” person and said she guesses she is. But, she loves doing it and being a part of the community.
To Bova, that’s what it’s all about.
