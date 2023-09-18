Joanne Sperry is a name that many people around Conneaut Lake and the Fallowfield area recognize quickly, as she has been a long-time volunteer.
“Volunteering has been something that was instilled in me when I was very young. I wanted to take piano lessons, but my parents made me understand that when called upon to play for church I would,” she said of her first act of helping out.
“I started playing special music in fourth grade when requested. As I got older, I played hymns with the organist. Eventually I was the organist playing at Atlantic Congregational Church, then after I got married at Fallowfield United Methodist,” she said.
“In my teenage years, I volunteered and played music for a group of Girl Scouts weekly. And when asked have played for various grange functions,” she added.
Although she is perhaps best known for her music, she also has served on various committees at Fallowfield United Methodist Church.
She also has been church treasurer and pie chairman, baking pies for the Crawford County Fair and other occasions.
Joanne also helped with crafts “one time with the children for a few months, but that wasn’t my thing,” she said laughing. But, she did “manage to wrangle about six teen boys to sing a special at church one time.”
She recalls perhaps the “most challenging thing was stepping in as pie chairman in late July,” saying it was either a challenge or a test.
Joanne and her husband, Keith, “got a call on Thursday night that our daughter-in-law had taken Ben [their son] to the emergency room.”
She recalled Keith left early Friday morning to go south to help. This was the week of the Crawford County Fair where the church bakes hundreds of pies to sell at the fair. Continuing, she said, “So, Keith left early Friday morning to go help. But, overnight, there was a storm and we had no electric at the church the last two days of the fair! But, with God all things are possible,” she said. “And through the generosity of Maria at Vacavi, we managed to bake pies,” she added, referring to Vacavi Cafe at Conneaut Lake.
When asked why she volunteers, she said, “Just a couple years ago, Frances [Sperry, her mother-in-law] and I were chatting. Frances excitedly told me of all the mission projects I could do once I retired. I pointed out to her that not everyone is called to mission work around the world like she was. Some of us are called to serve locally where needed. Since I retired at the end of April, I’m looking forward to what is next.”
She and her husband help son Ben “as he recovers from leukemia and a bone marrow transplant, which allows us lots of playtime with our grandson, Isaiah.” It will be one year on Oct. 4 that Ben received the bone marrow transplant and is cancer free.
“When not here, we are enjoying holding and snuggling our new granddaughter, Amelia Jo.”
Their kids are both adults now, but when they were in high school, Joanne volunteered with sports boosters.
She started at a young age and has continued her volunteer work since then, even now when she has retired.
It’s something that just comes naturally to her.
