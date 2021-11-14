CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Vikki Hendrickson is and has been a volunteer in many different ways in Cambridge Springs — including picking up litter along the highway, serving on the library board, and co-chairing a Christmas project for area children.
She was reluctant to talk about herself and her work, but is happy with all the activities the community offers so agreed to be interviewed.
Hendrickson has rung the bells for the Salvation Army, rescued more than 200 cats over a lifetime and found them homes, and serves once a month at the local food pantry. And, she helps the fire department during its annual festival, baking pies and working in the food tent, cooking hot sausage. She has enjoyed all of them, but notes she no longer finds homes for cats as the ANNA Shelter and others have assumed those duties.
Although she has at least 12 places she volunteers, she said she has "three main ones I am really passionate about" — the Cambridge Springs Library Board; Gam-Sac-Mah Women's Club, which does the Christmas for Kids project; and the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society.
Each one is different, but she loves volunteering at all of them.
She has been on the library board for 40 years, co-chair of the Christmas for Kids for the last 27 years, and is an active member of the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society.
All are important to her and to the community, she said.
Noting she is an "avid reader," she took her children with her when she visited the library. When she first joined the board, her children were preschoolers. The board started a story hour for the children and Hendrickson is pleased that the program continues — 40 years later. In addition, three years ago she suggested starting a "Photo with Santa and a Pet" program for the children. The program was started, but she said she was sorry that because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year Santa couldn't do that, but is pleased that will happen again this year.
She said her volunteer work at the library has been very rewarding. She said it is a "phenomenal" source for research. It offers all types of services and staff assist people when possible.
Another passion is the Gam-Sac-Mah Women's Club, of which she has been a member for 35 years. The club organizes a "Christmas for Kids" project every year, presenting gifts to children. Hendrickson has been co-chair of that project for the past 27 years and has been chairman of the scholarship committee for 20 years.
Speaking about the Christmas for Kids program, she said last year, 123 children from 45 families received gifts. Traditionally, the club purchases the gifts and wraps them. The Cambridge Springs Kiwanis Club then has Santas who deliver them. However, COVID-19 has played a role in limiting that program as well. Although there have been some easing of the restrictions, the club will still not deliver the gifts again this year. Instead, families will pick up the gifts for their children and will wrap them instead of the club members doing that.
Gam-Sac-Mah has been a great source of enjoyment for her. "I have made so many friends," she said, noting they have become life-long friends. In addition, the work they do has helped her with "creativity."
It's not just the Christmas program, but the scholarships the club offers to the young people that she believes is important too.
Her third volunteer work that she is "passionate" about is the Cambridge Springs Heritage Society, which operates a historical museum in the borough. She has become more active in the society since she retired six years ago. She helps with "emails and does the fund-raising," she said. She noted that the society got involved in the Crawford Gives program operated by the Crawford County Heritage Foundation. Funds raised through this program have allowed the society to add air conditioning to the museum and other equipment. "We are OK," she said, speaking about the financial status. "We are replacing blinds," she said, noting they are in very bad shape.
The heritage society offers a lot to the community. "I love researching stuff," she said, adding the society's files is a great resource. She noted five people worked together to write the history of the Riverside Inn and used the heritage society's resources for the documentation of the book about the hotel which burned several years ago.
She now is working on a second book — the history of the Golden Cane. The cane has been a tradition in the borough for more than 100 years. The Golden Cane is awarded to the oldest resident of the borough and then passed on once the recipient dies. Doing research, she discovered the first recipient lived in the house she now resides. "They have a lot of information," she said of the society's files.
She said although she is not financially or physically able to do a lot, she does what she can. She served on the election board for 20 years and "enjoyed it." She said she enjoyed meeting the people every year.
She recalls earlier days when the town held an annual musical. She was involved as a volunteer when Rose Smith had her selling ads for the program. She said it was a fun time for the community. The musicals have gone by the wayside, but were fun memories of a community work together to raise funds for organizations.
Asked why she volunteers in so many things, she said, "I learn a lot," adding, "we have a social responsibility too to help our neighbors and community."
"It makes me feel better and makes me a better person," she said.
She is hopeful in the future some of the younger people will step up and get involved to keep the programs continuing.
On days that she isn't physically volunteering, she "tries to do one good deed every day." To her, that's important and she notes she is not the only dedicated volunteer, but she is happy she is able to do what she can.