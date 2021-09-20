CONNEAUT LAKE — Although Anita Hans has retired as manager of the Conneaut Lake branch of Marquette Savings Bank, she hasn't retired from working in the community as a volunteer.
Hans can be seen many days with others as they clean up the parks and plant flowers as part of the Conneaut Lake Community Pride, a project in which she has stayed active. She became involved with the group when she came to the Conneaut Lake branch of the bank from Linesville years ago and followed in her predecessor's footsteps.
"I still try to do when I can since I retired," she said of her volunteer activities.
Hans also can be seen every two weeks at the Samaritans where she gives her time to help that organization as well. She is a member of Fallowfield United Methodist Church where she is secretary of the administrative council. But, she also helps bake pies and at the fair tent. Hans also is volunteer secretary with the PALFUND housing project in Linesville and has helped with vacation Bible school at the Lighthouse Church (formerly High Street Community Church).
Why does she volunteer so much? "It just makes me feel good," she said, adding "it's a community pride. I take pride in my community. I try to volunteer where I can to help out," she said, adding she "tries to make a good impression for my grandkids to follow down the road to volunteer and help in the community."
Sometimes her grandkids help her already she said of the five grandchildren, who range in ages from 6 through 14.
Since she retired she tries help where needed. "I feel it is important to do that," she said.
Her son is a 4-H leader and she helps him when he needs assistance too. She said he is pretty organized and doesn't need much help, but when he does, she is there. "I try to help wherever," she aid.
She and her husband, Chuck, have two sons, Jeff and Don.
When she is not volunteering, she is busy planting a flower garden. She said when she was working at the bank she didn't have time for gardening and now is really enjoying it. "My grandkids think I've gone a little overboard," she said with a laugh. "But I enjoy it."
She also enjoys her hours of volunteer work knowing it helps her community in many ways.