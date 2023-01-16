Duane Koller has spent the majority of his life volunteering in many organizations all designed to make Meadville a better place.
To him, the community is worth the hours he has invested.
When Koller returned to Meadville after college and grad school, he was approached by a friend to join the Jaycees. He joined the group and became its chairman before moving on (Jaycees have an age limit). “That was really helpful,” he said of his time with the Jaycees.
That was several decades ago and since then Koller has served as chairman and/or other office in a number of nonprofits serving Meadville.
Included are his current position as chairman of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex Board and past chairman of Hospice of Crawford County and United Way of Western Crawford County, both of which had term limits.
After serving in the Jaycees, he became involved in the Meadville Area Chamber of Commerce and served as its chairman in the 1990s.
His volunteer work included much more than serving on a board.
He has been a volunteer with the annual Make A Difference Day program since its beginning. As an employee of Meadville Medical Center, he joined the program and the first year he recalls he did a project at the Meadville Market House. He soon was hooked on the attributes of the program and became one of the volunteers who have built wheelchair ramps for people with that need. He has built between 15 and 20 ramps over the years.
“I like working on those projects,” he said, noting he works with a “group of Allegheny College kids who helps me. It’s a lot of fun,” he said noting he is happy helping. One ramp was built at a home near a recent fire and he was concerned the ramp may have been damaged by the fire. He went to the scene to check out the ramp and was happy to see it was not damaged. His concern was for the people in the home that needed the ramp and wanted to be sure they were OK.
One of his chores when he worked at the hospital was to determine the needs of the community. He recalled driving prospective doctors around the town and realizing what an asset the rec complex is to the community.
He became a member of the rec authority as a representative from West Mead Township in the early 1990s. He had to resign when he became a township supervisor, but once that was over, he became a member again. “They asked me to be chairman three or four years ago,” he said.
Although he supports and promotes the complex as a huge asset to the community, he adds he has “never been in the pool or ice skated.” But he serves because he believes it is a great asset and “unique to the city,” noting not many cities of the size of Meadville have such a great complex.
Another community need that was identified was for a free medical clinic. Koller was one of the founders of Meadville’s Free Clinic along with the late Dr. David Kirkpatrick and Tony Petruso, who was Meadville’s mayor at the time.
Koller said many people don’t have health insurance and don’t have the financial means for preventive care, so often used the emergency room for health care. The free clinic allows residents to get the help there without having to wait for treatment and needing to go to the emergency room. His volunteer works includes being secretary/treasurer of the clinic board.
Koller is pleased to have helped with the formation of Hospice of Crawford County along with Gina McCauly, who now is a funeral director in Conneautville. Koller said Hospice was one of the community needs identified. It allows seriously ill patients who have been identified as needing hospice care to live more comfortably. “It’s a tremendous asset for folks,” he said.
He is pleased to note it was his wife, Michelle, who located the site for the Marquette House where people live and receive care and comfort. He said Hospice is such a “wonderful program.”
Although he doesn’t serve on the board for the Ernst Trail, he helps by promoting the trail through his work with Armstrong cable company and his outdoor program.
“The community,” Koller said of why he has volunteered so much of his time and efforts. He believes people need to “get involved,” noting once community needs are identified, it’s important for folks to help meet those needs.
“I’m trying to make the community strong,” he added. “Meadville is a unique city. I want people to know about things. ... When you help build assets, that’s important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.