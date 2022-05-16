SPARTANSBURG — Although Connie Sitterley retired from PENNCREST School District 12 years ago, she says she is still “young enough” to do things for her community.
And she does that, volunteering in various organizations with the idea of helping her community and herself.
For starters, she is secretary of the Spartansburg Community Fair, which this year is marking its 100th anniversary. She said that makes a little more work for her than usual. As secretary, she handles all the usual things as well as the media information, the fair book, the fair brochure, tickets and more. She loves the work, noting that since the elementary school closed, the fair is one of the main events in the community. “It’s like a family reunion,” she said, noting “everybody comes.” She said people come back from as far away as California to attend the annual event, which is a “homecoming” for many folks.
She got involved because her husband, Ron, is on the board and she joined the efforts. To her, it’s important to the community.
And, like most rural communities, Spartansburg has a volunteer fire department and she helps with the auxiliary.
She recently started a historical website for the community and is tracing its history on a timeline dating back to the 1800s and working its way up to the present time. She said people often stop and give her historical photographs to add to the collection. And, speaking of history, she noted most people know about Ray Harroun, who was from Spartansburg and who won the first Indy 500 race. Officials have discovered another Spartansburg native, Charles D. Scott, invented the Climax Locomotive between 1875 and 1878. It was manufactured in nearby Corry, but invented by the Spartansburg native.
She has joined members of the Corry Rail and Industry Legacy Society (RAILS) to raise funds to collect parts of the locomotive and bring it back to Corry to be displayed. She is secretary of the group. Sitterley said one thing she has discovered is there is only a core group of volunteers in each group she works with that do the majority of the work. In the RAILS group, it is only about eight. In the fair group, it is about 10 or 12.
In addition to her volunteer work with the fair and the railroad, she also is involved with her church.
One of the things she and her husband do that she finds enjoyable is their model train display. She said they collect trains and each Christmas set up a display in their two-car garage. “It brings people into town,” she said, noting its importance because it helps the business community. But, it also is important because it brings a lot of joy to those attending — and to the couple themselves. “I love to watch the kids. Their eyes light up,” she said, recalling memories of her childhood. She said it is neat to see the reactions of other people “who get what we do.”
Like many volunteers, she downplays her work, noting it is something she does and loves doing. She was hesitant to talk about herself, but said she is one of many volunteers in the community.
At the same time, she is hopeful others will get involved as volunteers to continue the work started by predecessors. She laughs that when she retired she thinks “people thought I needed things to do.” She said she enjoys her life as a volunteer and suggested people could “look around” and find something to do. “I enjoy meeting and working with people.”
She would recommend volunteering to anybody who has time and interest to get involved. It not only gives people something to do, but benefits the community as well.
