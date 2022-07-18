CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cheryl French of Cambridge Springs has volunteered her services in her hometown for many years.
She’s baked pies, distributed goods, and raised funds for gifts for children at Christmas, to just name a few.
The Gam-Sac-Mah Club provides gifts for children in the Cambridge Springs area. Like all programs, to do that, the club raises funds to purchase the gifts. One of French’s fundraisers was to make masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and sell them.
Along the same lines, she was involved with Operation Christmas Child. The program involves people filling a shoe box with small gifts and sending the boxes to the national program, which then makes sure that children in other countries receive them. The boxes could include everything from pencils to toys to crafts and more. French said one year the church sent more than 600 boxes. She got involved in that program when she was president of the Alliance Women’s group and was asked to consider the program. “Why not?” she asked.
She also is a former Sunday school teacher and did many projects there as well.
She also has donated items for the local fire department, including making homemade pies for the annual firemen’s carnival.
In addition, she has sold plants and painted rocks to raise funds for projects.
Asked why she volunteers so many places, she said simply, “When I hear of a need, if I am able to do something, I do. I guess if it’s something I am able to do, I try to do what I can.”
As the second oldest of 12 children in her family, she said helping has became second nature. She tries to help when she can, but said she doesn’t do it for recognition, only to help others.
She laughs about recognition, noting she often entered items in the Crawford County Fair and, in 2013, was named a Four-Star Homemaker. She chuckles about how many phone calls and comments she received after getting that honor. She said she was humbled by the response.
She doesn’t volunteer her time and talents for recognition. Instead, she does it because she has the ability to a need in her community.
For French, she doesn’t need recognition. She volunteers to help the community, and for her, that’s enough. She said knowing she is helping is enough of a reward.
