HYDETOWN — A volunteer public cleanup of the Crawford County Forest will be conducted Monday, also including free educational programming.
Covering about 450 acres, the forest is located in eastern Crawford County, roughly straddling Greytown Road and divided between Troy, Steuben and Oil Creek townships.
The Crawford County Planning Commission coordinates the volunteer-led cleanup of the forested property.
“This property is an asset, and we’re interested in seeing how it can better serve the recreational needs of county residents and visitors,” said Jessica Hilburn, who serves on the commission.
Educational presentations will be on topics ranging from forestry to invasive species control to wildlife management. Experts with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation of Natural Resource’s Bureau of Forestry, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the Crawford County Conservation District will speak.
In addition to working to keep the forest clear of illegally dumped trash, Planning Commission volunteers work with students from Titusville High School to explore the recreational potential of the property by examining its ecological characteristics.
Monday’s event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Educational programming runs at 9:30 to 11:30 with cleanup in the afternoon. All of the day’s events are open to the public. Parking is available along Greytown Road near its intersection with Rosenburg Road and the Titusville Sportsman’s Club.
• To participate: Email Thomas Gilbertson at the Planning Commission at tgilbertson@co.crawford.pa.us or call (814) 333-7341.