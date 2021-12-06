Crawford County residents may now sign up for a new voluntary emergency notification system that rings right to their phones.
The mass notification system — installed with the county's 911 emergency system — can reach up to 20,000 subscribers at once about an emergency situation, according to Greg Beveridge, the county’s director of public safety.
First announced in June, the voluntary system now is active.
"It's not mandatory by any means — you do not have to sign up," Beveridge said. Once installed, people also can choose to disconnect from the application if they wish, he added.
People who don't subscribe to the voluntary system still get warnings about major emergencies by Crawford County 911 through IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System).
The advantage of the optional warning system for the county is it can send out an alert countywide or just within a designated area.
"We can draw an area on the map and anyone registered who is there within the specific area would receive notification," Beveridge said.
The county purchased the system in June from Genasys Inc. of San Diego, California, at a cost of $5,761. It's been paid through with the wireless money the county receives from the state via Pennsylvania’s $1.65 monthly 911 surcharge on wireless phones.
The optional phone notification system covers emergencies — AMBER alerts for missing children, an active shooting situation or hazardous materials spill or major fire, as well as severe weather alerts, he said.
While any weather warning the National Weather Service issues for Crawford County will be sent out over the optional system, those who register to use it have the option to select or deselect any or all of the weather warnings.
The Genasys system has been going through thorough testing of its phone application to make sure it downloads correctly before announcing it's ready for the public, Beveridge said.
During testing this fall, it did get used for three different times, Beveridge said. It was used twice for notification of missing individuals and once for an equipment failure with the county's 911 system.
Still, Beveridge doesn't anticipate the county using frequently.
"We want to reserve for specific purposes so when you receive an alert you know it's something you want to pay attention to," he continued. "If you use it too much people become complacent or think it's not worthwhile and not want to keep it."
Voluntary signing up for the notifications — whether an individual, business or organization — can be done either via computer or smartphone.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
TO SIGN UP
To sign up for Crawford County's new voluntary emergency notification system, go online to crawfordcounty.genasys.com/portal.
The smartphone application may be found searching Crawford Alerts in either the Apple or Google Play application stores.