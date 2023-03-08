Autumn Vogel has announced her reelection bid for a Democratic nomination for Meadville City Council.
Vogel was first elected in 2019 and took office in 2020.
“It’s been a real honor to serve on council for the past three years,” Vogel said. “We’ve been able to accomplish a lot during that time and I’ve learned a lot, too.”
A graduate of Allegheny College, Vogel currently works as a business developer for Keystone Development Center, a nonprofit organization that develops cooperatively-owned businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region.
Prior to serving on council, Vogel worked as the project coordinator for My Meadville, a multi-year community listening initiative, and was community development coordinator for the Meadville Redevelopment Authority. During that time, she developed and administered several programs to support local businesses, including the Entrepreneur Accelerator Grant Program and the Commercial Facade Improvement Program.
With My Meadville, Vogel spent two years working alongside volunteers conducting more than 700 interviews with city residents. It resulted in the My Meadville Community Action Plan, which included eight community values and 30 agenda items for positive, community-driven change.
As a council member, Vogel has worked to enact some of the core agenda items developed with the My Meadville action plan.
Vogel has worked with city residents on initiatives aimed at addressing the needs of those who are typically excluded from the decision-making process, she said. Those initiatives include the development of a consistent, open process for appointments to city boards, authorities and commissions; a climate action plan and environmental advisory committee to address climate change at a local level; a rental licensing program to ensure basic safety for all rental housing; and an anti-retaliation ordinance to protect renters who exercise their legal rights.
Vogel credits working in collaboration with her fellow first-time council members.
“In the first two years on council, Larry (McKnight) and I learned a lot, including how hard it is to make change,” Vogel said. “But ever since Gretchen Myers and Jaime Kinder joined council last year in 2022, we’ve been able to accomplish a lot of good work.”
If reelected, Vogel said she will continue a community-based approach to local government while also building on her experience as a council member to meet the challenges ahead.
“We need to right the city’s financial ship and advocate for small towns like Meadville at the state level if we want to address the property tax issue,” Vogel said. “We also need to plan for the long-term economic well-being of the people here. We need to acquire more state and federal funding to address blight, rehabilitate homes, and create good jobs. We also need to build long-lasting programs to reduce the cost of housing and support affordable initiatives. We are just starting to dig into these areas thanks to the new leadership on council, but we need to keep the momentum going. We need to keep moving forward. If given the opportunity, I promise to continue this work over the next four years.”
