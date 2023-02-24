Even when you’re dealing with the best of the best, tackling completely foreign material can be a challenge.
For the best high school singers from around northwestern Pennsylvania, the challenge they face tonight involves more than just diverse styles of music. It also means singing in languages they don’t speak.
So it makes sense that conductor James Niblock took some time Thursday with the 160 students who make up the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II Chorus to review their approach to singing “Fengyang Song,” a Chinese folk tune arranged by contemporary composer Chen Yi.
Some of the sounds aren’t used in English, he noted as he encouraged the students to experiment, and they’re typically sung with the upper and lower teeth held more closely together than the students are used to.
With rows and rows of eyes moving from books of sheet music in their hands and the conductor at center stage, the warm-ups continued, as did the rehearsals: After arriving at Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH) on Wednesday, choir members had auditions for All-State Chorus that evening followed by rehearsals all day Thursday and early today in preparation for the concert they give tonight at 7 in the MASH auditorium.
“You are a vocal athlete,” Niblock said into the headset microphone he was wearing. “You need to stretch.”
Before long, the ensemble had moved on to the song itself, stopping and starting as Niblock encouraged, reminded, suggested, gently scolded and listened until he heard what he had been searching for.
“I am impressed. They’re doing a wonderful job,” he said during a break in the rehearsal. “This group is really ready to go, and this is important for them.”
Part of the importance derives from the fact that the festival is not just preparation for tonight’s concert. The results of the Wednesday evening auditions were announced early Thursday and the singers learned which members of the All-Region Chorus would advance to the state level for another conference to be held in Pocono Manor in late April.
“You can tell how much it means to the students,” Niblock said. “There’s an intense sense of pride about it, but there’s also a sense of professionalism. There’s a commitment to doing it well.”
Among the 32 students to advance were four students from Crawford Central School District. Like others listening as the top 10 finishers in each vocal category were read, they had shifted gears abruptly from hoping they wouldn’t hear their names as places 10 through five were announced and then — when they didn’t — praying that the top four slots would include them, Cochranton Junior-Senior High School senior Kyran Miller recalled.
Seated in the auditorium’s front row as they waited for rehearsal to resume after lunch, the elation was still evident on the faces of Miller and fellow All-State Chorus members Spencer Freysinger and Alison Merritt from Cochranton and MASH junior Cooper Breckenridge.
“I was very surprised,” said Merritt, a junior. “I cried.”
For Breckenridge, the next level of competition means another opportunity for what he likes best about music.
“I like how I can express myself in several different ways,” Breckenridge said.
Addressing how he had qualified, Freysinger seemed to speak for all of them.
“A lot of practice — every year,” he said. “It’s a ton of fun, keeps me busy. Any chance to do music is always enjoyable.”
The group evinced a camaraderie that Molly Moyer, director of choirs at MASH, said extends throughout the region choir despite the fact that many had not heard their names read among the top four spots that advance to Pocono Manor.
“These kids can go head-to-head in singing competition one night and the next morning all remain friends and produce an amazing concert,” she said. “I don’t know that there are many other competitive events where the kids come out probably being better friends than they went in.”
