The Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched a new website and mobile app which are intended to serve as hubs of information for the county’s key events, attractions and other amenities.
Both of these digital tools feature directories of area businesses, upcoming events, and popular spots across the county.
People who utilize the website will find more detailed information such as suggested seasonal trips along with personal stories of business owners, community leaders, and residents who represent the various aspects of the area. The new website also includes a desktop integration with the bureau’s new mobile app.
This integration allows users to save listings for local attractions and create their own trip plans based on their preferences through both a computer or mobile device. The mobile app also includes blogs, an events directory, recommended itineraries, a digital version of the Visitor’s Guide, and customization tools for people to use on the go.
“The intention of the app was to be a resource for all things Crawford County and how best to find the great amenities in our area,” Visit Crawford Executive Director Victoria Soff said. “This tool will allow us to better promote things like kayak launches, or trail heads that don’t necessarily have a person attached to them.”
Soff said she is most excited about the app’s “Nearby” option which helps users sort through nearby listings based on their location. “I hope it encourages people to try a new restaurant or visit a retail business they might not have visited yet,” Soff said.
The new website and mobile app are the result of recommendations developed in partnership with Bull Moose Marketing as part of a strategic marketing initiative and county-wide, “There’s a Story Here,” branding campaign announced this past spring.
“People think branding is about logos, but it’s bigger than that,” said Ron Mattocks, Bull Moose Marketing’s VP of client strategy. “It’s about delivering on what you promise to customers.” Mattocks elaborated on this point with a simple example. “If a restaurant’s website or Facebook page has incorrect hours and people show up to find it’s actually closed, then that restaurant failed to deliver on its promise and that’s its brand.That’s what they become known for.”
The importance of having accurate information was echoed by Soff.
“We can only share as much as we are aware of,” she said, explaining that the bureau relies on the various businesses, organizations, and amenities for the details that are included on the website and app. “Our goal with the new website and app is not only that people can get information but also that community members share information like events, changes in business hours, etc. We hope to be as user friendly as possible!”
Users of the mobile app are not limited to tourists.
“Strategically, the goal is for residents to be the biggest adopters of the app,” Mattocks said. “The more local opportunities people here are aware of, the more likely it is that they will take advantage of them which means increased local spending, increased community engagement, and an increased favorable view about where we live.” Mattocks added that local residents also be more effective in sharing the app with out-of-town friends and family who are making plans to visit the area.
The website and mobile were made possible through ARPA funding made available by the Crawford County Commissioners as an effort to promote economic development through tourism and promotion of the area.
To view the new website people can go to visitcrawford.org. Those interested in the free, Visit Crawford mobile app can find it on both iTunes and Google Play. For more detailed information on the app including instructions and tutorials, people can go to https://bit.ly/VisitCrawfordApp
Businesses and organizations that would like to submit events and updated information or inquire about advertising opportunities should contact the Crawford County Visitors Bureau directly at (814) 333-1258.
For more information about the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau, visit visitcrawford.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.