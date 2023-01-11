Well before the calendar flipped to 2023, we already had started working on our annual progress edition we call “Vision.” It’s the biggest section of the year for us — we break it into three separate issues over three Mondays in February — and it’s also one of our most widely read sections.
Part of its popularity is the opportunity for clubs, organizations, nonprofits and businesses to share their news with our readers.
These articles have become must-reads in the “Vision” section. You don’t want to miss this free opportunity to share what’s happening with our readers.
These submissions should be up to 350 words and should be emailed to vision@meadvilletribune.com by Jan. 31.
And if you’re someone who doesn’t like to write, we can help prepare your group’s message for our readers. Just send me an email and we can take care of that. We also want our readers to be well represented in our three-week series.
Our theme for 2023 is “What Matters.”
During the course of the series, we’ll take a look at what matters in the community.
We invite readers, businesses, clubs and organizations to share what matters to them as well.
Those submissions also can be emailed to vision@meadvilletribune.com by Jan. 31.
If you have any questions, call Editor Rick Green at (814) 724-6370, extension 267, or email him at rgreen@meadvilletribune.com.
