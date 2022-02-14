What do Perry Como, a rising local social media star and a one-time high school dropout turned NASA worker have in common?
Besides interesting stories, they’re all included in our first edition of Vision: 2022.
Harry “Pete” Petersen has quite the background. He went from high school dropout to NASA.
He was assigned to do the precision machining on the part to be used for the first American space walk with astronaut Ed White.
Como and his connection to the area should be a familiar story to many readers. However, he once made a career decision that changed his life.
He eventually decided to give up his $125-a-week barbering job for an entertainment gig that paid $28 a week. That turned out OK for him.
And that social media star? That’s Blue Cheeto.
He’s closing in on 400,000 followers on TikTok. There’s more to him than followers.
He doesn’t appear to feel any of the pressure that can affect would-be influencers who become fixated on their view counts. He hopes to study business administration when he begins college in the fall.
And there’s more in this week’s edition of Vision.
There are 32 pages filled with news from your favorite businesses and organizations, additional “Untold Stories” and a look back on the highlights from 2021.
New this year, we look into the communities that make up Crawford County.
It was difficult determining the communities to profile, but we used ZIP codes as the benchmark. There are 17 different ones in the county, and we’ll be diving those up over the three-issue run of Vision. So if you’re looking for your community and don’t see it today, make sure you check out the editions on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, too.
We hope you enjoy our annual edition as much as we did learning about the people and communities in our county.