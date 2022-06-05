The public may comment on two Crawford County recreational trail projects — one expansion and the other a new connection — during a virtual meeting Monday night.
The Northwest Pennsylvania Rural Planning Organization and French Creek Recreational Trails Association host the virtual meeting Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for two proposed trail alignments.
One is the alignment to extend the Ernst Trail from Vernon Township into the city of Meadville while the other is for a new trail connection between the boroughs of Conneaut Lake and Linesville.
The proposed trail alignments are part of two separate feasibility studies conducted on behalf of Northwest Pennsylvania Rural Planning Organization and French Creek Recreational Trails.
"Trails create an abundance of opportunities for outdoor recreation, non-motorized transportation and local economies.," Zach Norwood, planning director for Crawford County, said. "By determining the best alignments for these trails, we are closer to reaching the ultimate goal — connecting our communities with a regional trail system."
The public will be able to access the meeting either via computer or by telephone.
To participate via computer, go online to https://bit.ly/crawfordtrails. Attendees will see a brief presentation, meet with other community members, and provide input to help plan for these trail connections.
The virtual meeting also may be accessed by phone by dialing (412) 634-6334 and entering conference ID 515141993#.
A recording of the meeting and presentation materials will be made available on the project website, crawford-trail-studies-baker.hub.arcgis.com.
Public comments on the draft alignment concepts will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
