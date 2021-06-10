A year and two months ago, the historic Academy Theatre masked up.
The songs that keep us sane rang through living room screens and brightened a year of intense darkness.
With a fourth and final virtual act, we say goodbye to your living room after this month. The time has (almost) come to find your seats on Chestnut Street.
In honor of our return to in-person performances with live audiences, slated for October, we present “Academy Unmasked: The Virtual Finale,” premiering online at 7 p.m. June 19.
This virtual hour will feature back-to-back Broadway hits like “I Could Have Danced All Night” from "My Fair Lady," “We Can Do It” from "The Producers," “So Long Dearie” from "Hello, Dolly!," "Maybe This Time” from "Cabaret," “Big Girls Don’t Cry” from "Jersey Boys," “I Can’t Stand Still” from "Footloose," “For Good” from "Wicked," as well as numbers from the upcoming season and MANY more!
The show will feature the Academy’s best, new and old: Oliver Smith, Aaron Brown, Carson Jones, Nathan Irwin, Abigail Wise, Royce Strider, Becky Stansfield, Melanie LaLone, Lee Scandinaro, Christopher Seeley, Julie Cepec, Tabitha Reagle, Anne Conti, Julia Kemp, Brenna Thummler, Gabrielle Bradshaw and many more, with a special guest appearance by Erie News Now’s Amanda Post!
This is your last chance to enjoy an Academy Theatre opening night performance from the comfort of your own sofa.
The cost to gain viewing access is a minimum of $10 per viewer, and may be paid from now until June 19 to view the night of the premiere.
Viewing access may also be purchased after the concert premieres in the weeks following.
To purchase viewing access, visit theacademytheatre.org.
• More information: Email jkemp@theacademytheatre.org.
Julia Kemp is the artistic director at the Academy Theatre.