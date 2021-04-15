The Jay & Mona Kang Virtual Art Show and Sale sponsored by the Barber National Institute is featuring the work of several Meadville artists, including one who willed his life’s work to the organization.
For the first time, the art show will include a memorial gallery that highlights the work of Michael Saletra of Conneaut Lake, who passed away in June 2020.
Saletra was well known in the Crawford County arts community for his work in multiple media, including painting, drawing and photography. He was a member and former president and vice president of Meadville Council on the Arts, a member of the Meadville Photography Club, and was an art director at the Heeschen Gallery in Meadville.
Saletra participated in the Barber National Institute’s art show for many years and was a supporter of the organization’s mission of service to persons with disabilities. Following his death, his collection of work was donated to the institute. Eleven pieces, including paintings and drawings, will be featured in a memorial gallery that opens online on Friday. Proceeds from the sale of all of his works will benefit the institute.
“We are very grateful for Mr. Saletra’s support of our show during his life, and now for his generosity to our organization that continues his legacy,” said Laura Schaaf, director of giving at the institute. “Mr. Saletra believed in the art show, but more importantly, he believed in our mission of bringing hope and opportunity to persons with disabilities.”
The art show, which includes the work of more than 220 adult and youth artists from the region, is open now at barberartshow.org.
Other area artists featured in the online exhibit include Ron Bayuzick of Cambridge Springs, with an acrylic and mixed media piece, “Goat Island, Maine.” Isabelle Hardy of Saegertown has two paintings in the show, “Two Fawns” and “Cotton Candy Lobster.”
This is the second year that the show, which began in 2006, is being held online. It continues through April 22.