As the cold temperatures of winter finally give way to the sunshine of spring and summer, Crawford County motorists are seeing many motorcyclists return to the road. As these bikers resume their rides, their safety is of utmost concern for several groups.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month across the U.S., a time which received official recognition locally by Crawford County commissioners through a proclamation. Law enforcement and motorcycling organizations are observing the month by promoting safety for bikers and educating other motorists and the general population.
According to a release in recognition of the month by Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were more than 3,400 crashes involving motorcycles in the state in 2020, with a resulting 217 fatalities. That's an increase of more than 300 crashes from the year before, and a rise from 174 fatalities.
"As more and more people enjoy the fun and excitement of motorcycling, we want to remind both motorcyclists and motorists to share the road safely," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in the release. "Staying aware while driving or riding, obeying speed limits and being responsible will help keep fatalities and injuries as low as possible."
The state organizations offered several safety tips, such as asking motorists to check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes as motorcycles can be harder to see, allow at least four-seconds of space when following a motorcycle, and treat motorcycles as full-sized vehicles.
As for bikers themselves, the groups pushed for them to wear reflective clothing as well as face/eye protection and helmets, among other tips.
Also raising awareness is the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, better known as A.B.A.T.E. The group promotes laws benefiting motorcyclists such as measures allowing bikes to share parking spaces and increased penalties for careless drivers who kill or seriously injure motorcyclists.
Doug Kirkwood, the District 1 coordinator for A.B.A.T.E., said Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is a time "to get the public aware of motorcycles on the road and teach them safety." District 1 contains Crawford County.
A particular part of that goal is getting people to pay more attention to motorcycles they see on the road and to realize just how many of them they encounter. Kirkwood said a game he plays with his grandkids whenever he's out driving a car with them is getting them to count the number of motorcycles they see on the road.
"Hopefully that gets them looking out for motorcycles when they get older," he said.
In terms of safety practices, one thing Kirkwood stressed was awareness of the amount of time it takes for motorcycles to come to a stop. Since slamming on their breaks will almost assuredly cause them to crash, motorcyclists need more space in order to slow down and stop. This means actions like pulling out in front of them suddenly can be extremely dangerous.
"I know when I ride, I try to keep five to 10 seconds between me and the vehicle in front of me," he said.
Rita Preston, the public relations officer for the Crawford County A.B.A.T.E. chapter, said one major hazard for motorcyclists has nothing to do with motorists at all.
As the weather warms up, people are starting to mow their lawns more frequently. However, some of those grass clippings can end up on the roadways around those lawns.
These blades of grass can easily cause a motorcycle to slip as they drive over them, no matter if the clippings are wet or dry. Preston encouraged people to avoid getting grass onto the road or, if they do, to get the clippings back off the roadway.
"It doesn't take much to blow that grass back off the highway," she said.
For motorcyclists, Preston recommends they wear clothing that contrasts with their surroundings in order to make them stand out more. She also stresses the importance of performing checks before going out for a ride.
Robert Preston, legislative officer for the chapter, said training was a vital part of his years riding motorcycles, which he has done since 1965.
"Probably the most important of everything I've done is training," he said. "And I mean being a student, not being an instructor. There are several really good training programs. PennDOT offers free training. It not only consists of new rider training –– there's advanced rider training, there's dirt bike rider training and there's online videos for new riders."
One thing many people may not be aware of is that some aspects of the road which cars can usually ignore can be more dangerous for motorcyclists, Preston said. For example, the strips separating newly sealed and unsealed patches of road can be slippery for bikes.
As a safety practice for non-motorcyclists, Robert said a good thing for drivers to do is focus on their vehicle's hood and base reaction time on that. He also encouraged drivers to keep aware of everything a quarter- to half-mile down the road, using the knowledge of what's coming up to respond to conditions sooner.
Despite the added hazards and required awareness of driving a motorcycle, Robert said he found being on a bike to be a therapeutic experience.
"There's an expression: You don't need a psychiatrist if you ride a motorcycle," he said.
Robert uses his time on a bike as a tension reliever, calling it his "fresh-air fix."
In recognition of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, A.B.A.T.E. chapters in District 1 will have an awareness run on Saturday. Motorcyclists will ride from the Mercer County Courthouse to the Venango County Courthouse and then finish at the Crawford County Courthouse.
