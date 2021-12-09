Those viewing initial episodes of "The Chosen" this week at Cochranton's theater say the biblical series about the life of Jesus Christ is compelling.
Episodes are being shown free each Monday and Tuesday in December at 7 p.m. at The Motzing Center’s Iris Theatre, 157 Adams St.
The series by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins takes an authentic human approach to the Bible’s narrative as it depicts the life of Christ and the disciples.
"It's very powerful," Anne O'Boyle of Meadville said of watching the first two episodes. "It's relatable. I think everyone can see themselves in a character."
Mary Miller of Cochranton agreed.
"It's presented very well," she said. "There's more character development."
The 16 episodes — the first two seasons — are being shown in order on the theater's big screen with two episodes per night.
Those who miss them can watch the series for free as well by going online to thechosen.tv or downloading its app to their mobile device.
Lisa Lang of Meadville, who has organized the screenings at The Motzing Center, said there were 50 attendees Monday night and another 38 Tuesday night. The theater has a capacity of 165.
"Even if it reaches just one person, it may have a ripple effect going forward from that person," Lang said of viewership.
“The Shepherd,” a short film depicting the birth of Jesus through the eyes of a shepherd, precedes “The Chosen” at 6:30 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday.
Episodes begin at 7 p.m. and run no more than two hours in total.
On show nights, a free bus shuttle is available from Inspire Salon, 9084 Cochranton Road, Meadville, to The Motzing Center. The Girardat LP Bus Co. bus leaves at 6 and returns by 9:30.
