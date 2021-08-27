The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society will open Sept. 4-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meadville Railroad Depot, 136 Mead Ave.
The organization said the renovations that have been completed so far on the railroad station will be available to view. There also will be railroad displays, merchandise for sale, and membership applications available.
Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, visitors should practice safe distancing and wear masks, especially if they are not vaccinated.
In December 2018, the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society purchased the former Bessemer and Lake Erie Passenger Depot and Freight House — more recently Meadville Farm and Garden Supply — for $25,000.