The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough.
The bridge is located on Route 408 about 1.1 miles north of the intersection with Route 8.
The existing two-span thru girder superstructure will be replaced with a two-span steel I-beam superstructure. The project also includes a reinforced concrete deck, standard barrier, concrete approach slabs, and guide rail.
Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.
It's planned that the bridge will be closed for approximately four months during construction. A 19.7-mile detour will be posted using routes 8, 27 and 428.
The existing bridge was built in 1930 and rehabbed in 1980. It carries an average of approximately 1,500 vehicles a day, PennDOT said.
The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Route 408 Bridge Rehabilitation.
In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display/meeting will be held online only. It will be open now through April 23. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitch Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or (814) 678-7353.
The purpose of the online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.