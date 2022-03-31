They may have served in different branches of the U.S. military and not necessarily overseas, but more than 40 Vietnam-era veterans from the region had one thing in common Wednesday — recognition of their service.
They were honored by representatives from U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Crawford County Veterans Services in ceremonies at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 of Meadville.
The U.S. Department of Defense is awarding 50th anniversary pins commemorating the Vietnam War to veterans of that era. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.
Veterans of the Vietnam era often have felt slighted due to the unpopularity of the war at the time.
“It was a long time coming,” Gene Saeger of Conneaut Lake said following the recognition Wednesday. “I got a tear in my eye.”
Veteran Saeger, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-65, wasn’t in Vietnam, but often had solemn duties stateside in the era.
At Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, his regular duty often was to unload cargo planes containing caskets with the remains of deceased U.S. military personnel.
“It was done at midnight,” Saeger said. “They didn’t want the public to see.”
In November of 1963, Saeger was part of the ground crew at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland that unloaded the casket of President John F. Kennedy who had been assassinated.
Veteran Gary Sample of Cochranton, who served in the U.S. Army from 1965-66, served more than nine months in Vietnam.
“I didn’t let it bother me like some,” he said of not being recognized at the time for military service during the Vietnam era.
“It’s nice to see it happen. It was long deserved,” Sample said following the ceremonies.
At the close of the event, Sample said “Thank Sen. Toomey for us” as the audience of about 100 veterans, their families and friends then applauded.
Toomey, who appeared via a brief video recorded statement, co-sponsored federal legislation permanently designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day to recognize the veterans of that era. The bill was signed into law in 2017.