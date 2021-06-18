VERNON TOWNSHIP — Veterans of the Vietnam War Jack Greer Memorial Post 52 of Meadville is going independent.
The local veterans group — known for its Project Support Our Troops care packages and the annual local POW/MIA vigil — is becoming independent since the national Veterans of the Vietnam War organization is defunct.
The local post had an affiliation with the Veterans of the Vietnam War's national organization since 1989.
Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 has had to disassociate itself legally from one nonprofit corporate entity and form another to satisfy Internal Revenue Service requirements as a veterans nonprofit organization.
It meant Post 52 had to run a recent legal notice to that effect — which prompted a few calls of concern.
Outwardly, the public won't notice any changes as Post 52's name and missions remain the same, according to Phil Davis, first vice commander of the post.
"There's no difference whatsoever," he said. "We still have the same (service) projects. We still have our dinners on Saturday and we're back offering dine-in in addition to take-out. We'll still have our POW/MIA vigil in September and still do our (motorcycle) Ride for Freedom."
Post 52 has about 150 members with its membership is open to all veterans of all eras who were honorably discharged. To maintain its IRS tax-exempt status as a veterans group 75 percent of its membership must be veterans. However, the separate Veterans Welcome Home Association is open to veterans and non-veterans.
Both Post 52 and the separate Veterans Welcome Home Association sponsor Project Support Our Troops, which sends out care packages to active duty service men and women deployed overseas.
"We're still doing monthly boxes for the troops, but we've not had any public packings," said Laurie Davis, who is quartermaster for Post 52 and Phil's spouse. "We'll have a public packing for the troops in July at a date to be determined."
One thing Project Support Our Troops can always use are updates of overseas deployments of local service men and women.
"People think we get it from the government, but we don't. We rely on the families," Laurie said.
Families and friends of service personnel may contact the post through its website at post52.com or by email at post52@zoominternet.net to update deployments, she said.
Post 52 and Veterans Welcome Home Association is planning on a membership drive this summer during the Crawford County Fair.
For more information on Veterans of the Vietnam War Jack Greer Memorial Post 52, go to its website at post52.com; email post52@zoominternet.net; or contact Phil Davis at (814) 282-9737.
Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 and Veterans Welcome Home Association will resume public care package packings for its Project Support Our Troops in July at a date to be announced. The post is located at 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville, which is just west of the city and near the intersection of Dunham and Rogers Ferry roads in Vernon Township.