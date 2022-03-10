Area Vietnam-era veterans will be honored with a 50th anniversary commemorative pin at a special ceremony.
The office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and the Crawford County Veterans Services will present the event on March 30 at 1 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006, 1045 S. Morgan St.
Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin at the ceremony. Family members may attend the ceremony with veterans.
Vietnam-era veterans who wish to attend are to contact Veterans Services at (814) 333-7315 by March 23.
Toomey co-sponsored federal legislation permanently designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of veterans who served during the Vietnam War. The bill was signed into law in 2017.
“Our Commonwealth’s Vietnam-era veterans bravely served this country and it’s an honor for my office to recognize them for their service,” Toomey said in a statement. “For over half a century, many of these veterans have been unsung heroes. I encourage all area Vietnam-era veterans to participate in this recognition event.”