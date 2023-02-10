A 48-year-old Guys Mills man entered the lobby of the Meadville barracks last week and allegedly began recording video, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Timothy Frye now faces charges for the brief recording session. State police policy and criminal law precedent prohibit recording in police lobbies, according to a press release on the incident from police.
Frye faces third-degree misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned Feb. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Feb. 16 before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
Police said Frye was upset with a local magisterial district judge and entered the Murray Road state police station with two video and audio recording devices at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1. After he began recording, Frye was told to stop and warned that he would be arrested if he did not, according to police.
When he refused to stop recording, he was arrested and taken to Crawford County jail, Saegertown.
Frye remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
