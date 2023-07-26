Vic Kress was the embodiment of sports — especially Crawford County sports, according to those who knew and worked with him.
A standout local athlete both in high school and college, Kress became a successful Meadville businessman who continued his love of sports in his adult life. He did it through coaching, participating as an amateur athlete in recreational leagues, and working part-time jobs as a freelance sports writer and later local sports broadcaster.
Kress, of Meadville, passed away Saturday at age 84.
A 1,000-point scorer and the leading rebounder on the former St. Agatha’s High School basketball team, Kress went on to play basketball at Allegheny College. According to the school, Kress set an Allegheny College men’s basketball team single-game record with 21 rebounds against Washington & Jefferson College in 1958. That record stood until the 1970s when it was tied four different times by three different Allegheny players. The single-game rebounding record wasn’t broken until the 1990s and Kress’ mark still ranks him in a four-way tie as the third-highest single-game record, all according to the college’s website.
Vic’s passion for sports led him to coach grade school basketball, play in the YMCA adult basketball league, and umpire Little League Baseball, as well as play fast-pitch softball and organize and manage the area’s first women’s adult softball team.
His passion for local sports saw him become a part-time freelance sports writer and columnist at The Meadville Tribune for a number of years.
For more than a decade, Kress covered top games of the week for local high school, county league and college basketball and football for the paper. He also wrote a prediction column on NFL games during football season.
Kress was hired initially in the 1960s by Charlie Anderson, who was the Tribune’s sports editor at that time. Anderson was the first of three Tribune sports editors for whom Kress would work.
“He just knew a lot about sports,” Anderson said on Tuesday. “He really enjoyed sports. We watched a lot sports together over the years, talked a lot about sports, and loved to compare notes.”
When Kress got on local radio in the 1990s, his expertise came through in that medium as well.
“He was well-versed in all his interviews and his knowledge of local sports,” Anderson said.
In 1990, Ray Horner, who was the local play-by-play announcer at WMGW-AM in Meadville, invited Kress to be his partner for high school and Allegheny College sports on the radio. Kress worked as a color analyst for more than 1,000 games for the next decade.
“I always looked at it as an honor to broadcast the games on WMGW with Vic,” Horner said via email on Tuesday. Horner now is program director and morning host on WAKR-AM and FM in Akron, Ohio.
“He was Crawford County sports — from fast pitch softball to basketball to his general knowledge of sports,” Horner continued. “But he was so much more than sports as we got to know each other so well during our decade of broadcasting games together. From his business knowledge, to his people skills, and those of us who knew Vic, he always told you how he felt — he was direct!”
Kress’ humor and ability to take a difficult situation and add humor to it made Kress stand out as a person and as a great broadcaster, according to Horner.
“Vic Kress was a gem of a person and to me when someone thinks of Crawford County Sports’ Mount Rushmore, Vic should certainly be there from his playing, knowledge, coaching, umpiring, writing, broadcasting and his great passion for Meadville, Allegheny College and Crawford County,” Horner said.
