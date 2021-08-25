WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — In April of 2017, the local chapter of PA Stitchers of Valor — a part of the wider National Quilts of Valor Foundation — was founded, dedicated to crafting quilts for area veterans to recognize their service and provide them a source of comfort.
On Tuesday the group reached a major milestone, awarding its 300th quilt in a ceremony at the Crawford County Fair. For Collene Munn, head of the local chapter, it's an almost indescribable feeling.
"It's mind-boggling," Munn said ahead of the ceremony. "I don't know what to say because I can't believe we got here this quickly."
Going into Tuesday's ceremony, the group had given 285 quilts across its little over four years of existence. With 20 people receiving a quilt at the fair this year, the local chapter's total now stands at 305, though Munn believes they'll likely reach 350 before the end of the year.
The recipient of the milestone quilt was Christopher Worley of Girard. A former corporal in the U.S. Marines, Worley served from 1998 to 2002 with the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.
He was stationed in Twentynine Palms, California, and also performed tours in Okinawa, Japan and Australia.
Worley did not realize he was set to receive the 300th quilt until only a week before the ceremony.
"Oh, it was exciting," he said when asked how he felt when he learned of the milestone. "It was unexpected."
Beyond just the milestone number, the quilt made for Worley has an additional special meaning to him. The quilter was Debbie Myers, his mother-in-law, who had also made a quilt of valor for Worley's father.
Myers, who lives at Conneaut Lake, said she also didn't know ahead of time that her quilt would be the 300th, only being informed last week.
"You never know when you make one of them what number it is," she said.
Myers has been with the local chapter of PA Stitchers of Valor since it started. The quilt she made for Worley is inspired by the one she made for his father, though no two quilts are ever the same.
Regardless, it is a greatly appreciated gift for Worley.
"It means a lot," he said. "It's nice knowing people care."
The demand on the local chapter since its inception has grown over the years. If it hadn't been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Munn predicts the group would likely be around 450 to 500 quilts at this point, as the chapter averages more than 100 quilts per year.
In fact, she added, due to the shutdown the group has been able to create some quilts ahead of time, something which has made the workflow a bit easier heading in to next year.
The local chapter has around 20 active members, as well as several more who show up for certain events or help out on a more infrequent basis.
The chapter was started after Munn made a quilt for her niece and her husband after they retired from the military. She registered the quilts with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, and was later approached by the organization and asked if she could make some more for local veterans.
"I said I could and within three weeks I had three nominations in need of help," she said.
Munn brought the idea of forming a local chapter to the Free Spirit Quilting Guild — a group which meets in Saegertown — and the rest, as they say, is history.
The recipients given a quilt at this year's ceremony were myriad, with a wide range in ages, backgrounds and terms of service. This year's soldiers included draftees and those who volunteered; three generations of a family who served one after another; one chief master sergeant in the Air Force who won't be retiring from the armed forces until this September; and a submariner who served on a sub which was featured in the film "The Hunt for Red October."
Munn said the recipients at this year's ceremony are notable for the number of sergeants among them. She said it was humbling to award veterans and current service members who were "higher up in the food chain" and had "earned their stripes."
However, she said each quilt made is special to her, regardless of who is getting it.
"Our veterans are important to me," she said. "Our founder of (the Quilts of Valor Foundation) says 'Quilts equal healing.' There are so many of them battling PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) or other health issues, and these quilts are there to give comfort to them when they need it most."
